EXPLAINER: Barring Trump from holding office again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives a second time, keeping him from holding office again could be Congress’ next step. Every House Democrat plus 10 Republicans voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for his role in inciting last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. He’s not automatically barred from office, though. If the Senate were to convict him, lawmakers would take a separate vote on whether to disqualify him from holding future office.