Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie IN lockdown

In four months, in the middle of a pandemic and widespread shutdowns, filmmaker Doug Liman and his team wrote, shot and edited a glossy Harrods heist film in London with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The result, “Locked Down,” comes to HBO Max Thursday. Liman, who is known for high concept thrillers like “The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and “Edge of Tomorrow” says that “Locked Down” could have only been made during the pandemic. But he’s also a filmmaker who thrives on the impossible. Case in point His next film is literally taking him to space with Tom Cruise.