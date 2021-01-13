China pledges to help Indonesia in fight against coronavirus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged that China will help Indonesia fight the coronavirus by sharing its experiences, providing vaccines and supporting the Southeast Asian country as it begins to produce them domestically. Indonesia has received 3 million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and raw materials for 15 million doses that are to be produced in Indonesia. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first vaccination after the government approved the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use and began efforts to inoculate millions of people in the world’s fourth most populous country.