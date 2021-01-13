California Democrats see backlash after recall ‘coup’ claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic leaders are being criticized after attempting to link the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with efforts to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. State Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks led a group of Democratic officials who described the effort to remove Newsom as a “coup” and claimed, without evidence, that those involved were far-right extremists. Republicans called the event a dangerous act of desperation and fresh evidence that the Democratic governor needs to go. The criticism came Wednesday as the Republican Party of Orange County launched a new round of fundraising appeals for the proposed recall. Even some Democrats were openly critical of their party’s strategy.