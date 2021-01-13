Advocacy group: Biden should revamp US human rights policy

GENEVA (AP) — Human Rights Watch is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to bring “fundamental change” to U.S. policy on human rights and allow criminal investigations of President Donald Trump to “show that the president is not above the law.” Executive-director Kenneth Roth lamented “four years of Trump’s indifference and often hostility to human rights.” Roth said even as the U.S. rejoins the effort to support human rights, a Biden presidency may not be a cure-all. Roth made the remarks as the advocacy group released its World Report 2021 on Wednesday, chronicling an array of human rights concerns worldwide.