A record year for NJ sports betting; casinos, not so much

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey took nearly $1 billion worth of sports bets in December, an encouraging finish to a year in which coronavirus closures and restrictions sent overall gambling revenue down nearly 17%. Over $6 billion worth of bets were placed last year in New Jersey, which leads the national sports betting market. Figures released Wednesday show the state’s casinos and horse tracks took in over $996 million worth of such wagers in December. All told, New Jersey saw more than $2.88 billion in revenue in a year in which the casinos were closed for 3 1/2 months.