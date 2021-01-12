Yellen’s Senate confirmation hearing expected Jan. 19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen on Jan. 19. That’s according two sources familiar with the planning. The timing for the hearing would mean that Yellen would appear before a panel still controlled by Republicans. Democrats will not take over control of the Senate until Jan. 20 after Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office. With the election to the Senate of two Democrats from Georgia last week, the Senate will be split 50-50. Harris will give Democrats a majority once she is sworn is. As vice president, Harris will be able to break 50-50 ties.