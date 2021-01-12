Woman’s salve for devastation of Lebanese blast: 100 dolls

In the wake of a massive explosion that devastated Beirut, 93-year-old Yolande Labaki sought a way to bring healing to the Lebanese capital. The internationally recognized painter made dolls — 100 of them, distributed to children traumatized by the destruction. Getting the doll’s face just right — she wanted to make sure it wouldn’t scare the children — was difficult. The great-grandmother painstakingly embroidered features using a sewing machine, stuffed fabric with cotton and tailored tiny dresses. And then they went out into the world.