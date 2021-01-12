US high court to hear case on virus relief for tribes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that centers on who gets a share of $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief allocated for tribes. Lower courts were split on whether Alaska Native corporations should be in the mix. The U.S. Treasury Department, tasked with doling out the money, sought review from the high court after a federal appeals court ruled that corporations aren’t eligible. The Supreme Court included the case on its order list Friday. The key question is whether the corporations are considered “tribes” under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.