Tuesday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
Barneveld 64, Juda 54
Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46
Bruce 61, New Auburn 59
Burlington 70, Turner 60
Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37
Coleman 67, Gillett 18
Edgar 60, Marathon 51
Flambeau 65, Birchwood 27
Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57
Grafton 61, Port Washington 52
Grantsburg 70, Luck 51
Green Bay East 64, Valders 62
Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 56
Homestead 71, Hartford Union 59
Hurley 57, Mercer 21
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Amherst 32
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38
Little Chute 70, Marinette 51
Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56
Mauston 61, Nekoosa 37
Menomonie 48, Sparta 33
Mosinee 64, Lakeland 50
Neenah 89, Kaukauna 78
North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42
Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60
Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 42
Ozaukee 71, Mishicot 52
Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58
Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 63
Platteville 67, Highland 54
Plymouth 55, University School of Milwaukee 45
Portage 77, Westfield Area 66
Prentice 63, Athens 56
Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Random Lake 63, Living Word Lutheran 53
Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63
Royall 46, Brookwood 31
Saint Francis 85, Heritage Christian 76
Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39
Siren 58, Frederic 45
St. John’s NW Military Academy 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 67
Waukesha South 79, New Berlin West 72
Waupun 65, Winneconne 56
Westosha Central 80, Badger 51
Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48
Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35
Wonewoc-Center 79, Cashton 35
Wrightstown 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Albany 66, Williams Bay 13
Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 9
Aquinas 65, Tomah 22
Aquinas 73, Holmen 60
Arrowhead 49, Kettle Moraine 45
Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40
Badger 51, Westosha Central 46
Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44
Blair-Taylor 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33
Bonduel 54, Stratford 49
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55
Brookfield Central 63, Germantown 52
Cedarburg 47, Slinger 44
Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24
Delavan-Darien 39, Burlington 35
Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28
Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38
Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Edgerton 59, McFarland 46
Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 31
Ellsworth 48, River Falls 46
Franklin 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 24
Freedom 78, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42
Greendale 50, West Allis Central 30
Hamilton 62, Wauwatosa East 53
Hilbert 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Homestead 65, Hartford Union 63
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
Hudson 65, Chippewa Falls 28
Jefferson 53, East Troy 38
Kewaskum 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49
Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 31
Mineral Point 68, Iowa-Grant 23
Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48
Monticello 43, Pecatonica 39
New Berlin West 57, Waukesha North 36
Northwood 43, Clear Lake 36
Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18
Oak Creek 76, Greenfield 31
Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
Rhinelander 41, Medford Area 38
Ripon 55, Waupaca 45
Roncalli 53, Chilton 29
Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40
Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37
South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39
Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Turner 63, Brodhead 56
University School of Milwaukee 52, Palmyra-Eagle 36
Valders def. New Holstein, forfeit
Watertown 39, Edgewood 20
Wauwatosa West 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 42
Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31
West De Pere 61, New London 48
Whitewater 56, Clinton 44
Winneconne 50, Lomira 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24
Wrightstown 66, Denmark 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Almond-Bancroft vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Brookwood vs. De Soto, ccd.
Catholic Memorial vs. Cudahy, ccd.
Granton vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Destiny, ccd.
New Lisbon vs. Coulee Christian-Providence, ccd.
St. Mary Catholic vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.
Stoughton vs. Milton, ccd.
Superior vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/