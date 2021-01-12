Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:54 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42

Barneveld 64, Juda 54

Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46

Bruce 61, New Auburn 59

Burlington 70, Turner 60

Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37

Coleman 67, Gillett 18

Edgar 60, Marathon 51

Flambeau 65, Birchwood 27

Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57

Grafton 61, Port Washington 52

Grantsburg 70, Luck 51

Green Bay East 64, Valders 62

Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 56

Homestead 71, Hartford Union 59

Hurley 57, Mercer 21

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Amherst 32

Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38

Little Chute 70, Marinette 51

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56

Mauston 61, Nekoosa 37

Menomonie 48, Sparta 33

Mosinee 64, Lakeland 50

Neenah 89, Kaukauna 78

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42

Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60

Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 42

Ozaukee 71, Mishicot 52

Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58

Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 63

Platteville 67, Highland 54

Plymouth 55, University School of Milwaukee 45

Portage 77, Westfield Area 66

Prentice 63, Athens 56

Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Random Lake 63, Living Word Lutheran 53

Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63

Royall 46, Brookwood 31

Saint Francis 85, Heritage Christian 76

Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39

Siren 58, Frederic 45

St. John’s NW Military Academy 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 67

Waukesha South 79, New Berlin West 72

Waupun 65, Winneconne 56

Westosha Central 80, Badger 51

Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48

Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35

Wonewoc-Center 79, Cashton 35

Wrightstown 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Williams Bay 13

Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 9

Aquinas 65, Tomah 22

Aquinas 73, Holmen 60

Arrowhead 49, Kettle Moraine 45

Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40

Badger 51, Westosha Central 46

Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44

Blair-Taylor 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33

Bonduel 54, Stratford 49

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55

Brookfield Central 63, Germantown 52

Cedarburg 47, Slinger 44

Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24

Delavan-Darien 39, Burlington 35

Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28

Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38

Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22

Edgerton 59, McFarland 46

Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 31

Ellsworth 48, River Falls 46

Franklin 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 24

Freedom 78, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42

Greendale 50, West Allis Central 30

Hamilton 62, Wauwatosa East 53

Hilbert 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Homestead 65, Hartford Union 63

Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29

Hudson 65, Chippewa Falls 28

Jefferson 53, East Troy 38

Kewaskum 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49

Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 31

Mineral Point 68, Iowa-Grant 23

Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48

Monticello 43, Pecatonica 39

New Berlin West 57, Waukesha North 36

Northwood 43, Clear Lake 36

Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18

Oak Creek 76, Greenfield 31

Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30

Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32

Rhinelander 41, Medford Area 38

Ripon 55, Waupaca 45

Roncalli 53, Chilton 29

Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40

Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37

South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39

Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Turner 63, Brodhead 56

University School of Milwaukee 52, Palmyra-Eagle 36

Valders def. New Holstein, forfeit

Watertown 39, Edgewood 20

Wauwatosa West 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 42

Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31

West De Pere 61, New London 48

Whitewater 56, Clinton 44

Winneconne 50, Lomira 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24

Wrightstown 66, Denmark 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almond-Bancroft vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Brookwood vs. De Soto, ccd.

Catholic Memorial vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Granton vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Destiny, ccd.

New Lisbon vs. Coulee Christian-Providence, ccd.

St. Mary Catholic vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.

Stoughton vs. Milton, ccd.

Superior vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

