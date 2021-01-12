Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military’s top leaders have issued a written reminder to all service members that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence. A memo signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected as the next president and will be sworn in to office on Jan. 20. The memo is unusual in that the military leadership felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process. It was issued Tuesday amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day.