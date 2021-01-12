Teen charged in death of Albany newborn

Warning: This story contains graphic details about the alleged murder of an infant.

ALBANY (WKOW) – A 16-year-old from Albany has been charged in the death of a newborn baby, according to the Green County District Attorney’s Office.

Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He will be charged as an adult, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Kruckenberg-Anderson was arrested on Jan. 10, 2020 and is being housed at the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators say they were initially told that a baby girl was born on Jan. 5 at an Albany home, then carried from the home by Kruckenberg-Anderson, the newborn's father.

Kruckenberg-Anderson allegedly told the investigators he turned the infant over to a man named Tyler, an acquaintance of his, and the child had not been seen since.

The baby was reported missing Saturday and discovered dead the following day.

A criminal complaint against Kruckenberg-Anderson included disturbing details.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Kruckenberg-Anderson spoke to agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigation. He allegedly admitted to abandoning the infant in the woods.

Kruckenberg-Anderson went to the home of the baby's mother on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother, herself a juvenile, gave birth in a bathtub that day.

Kruckenberg-Anderson allegedly told investigators that he and the baby's mother decided to get rid of the child by dropping it off somewhere.

Kruckenberg-Anderson told investigators that he put the baby in a backpack, walked into a wooded area and left the baby buried in the snow, expecting the child to succumb to the cold, the criminal complaint said.

He walked away, stopping to cry about what he was doing, he allegedly told investigators.

Kruckenberg-Anderson gave investigators directions to the baby. The disturbing scene they found did not line up with the 16-year-old's story.

While the baby's body was where Kruckenberg-Anderson had described, the infant appeared to have been shot in the head.

A detective confronted Kruckenberg-Anderson again. This time the teen allegedly admitted to shooting the baby twice. Investigators found two shell casings, one at the scene and another in the teen's backpack.

A Wisconsin crime lab employee found two bullets in the ground near the spot where authorities found the body.

A third juvenile gave a gun to law enforcement claiming that Kruckenberg-Anderson had given it to him on Jan. 8. The firearm's caliber matched the bullets and casings found at the scene.