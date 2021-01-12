Split verdict conviction tossed for ex-NFL star’s killer

The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out the manslaughter conviction for the man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in 2016. A jury convicted Cardell Hayes by a vote of 10-2. But the high court has since ruled that such convictions must be unanimous. Monday’s order had been expected. It will be up to the new district attorney in New Orleans, Jason Williams, to decide whether to put Hayes on trial again. Hayes has been serving a 25-year sentence for killing Smith and wounding Smith’s wife in a shooting that followed an argument over a traffic crash.