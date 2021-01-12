Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness. Miriam Adelson and the Las Vegas Sands Corp. both released statements confirming Adelson’s death. He was 87 years old. He was the son of Jewish immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men.