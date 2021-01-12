Schofield city council does not approve license for mobile home park

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Schofield city council voted Tuesday evening to deny an operating license to the group that runs the Hidden Lakes Estates mobile home park.

The vote was unanimous.

The park did not have an operating license for 2020.

The alderpersons were shown various pictures during the meeting of the park that were taken by building inspectors. They showed missing siding, broken windows, missing doors, and numerous other code violations.

"What I feel bad about and my heart bleeds is for the residents that I've gotten to know who live in poverty and often times have no other choice," said Joan Joss the ward two alderperson for the city, the park is in her ward.

"We were promised the son, earth, and moon a few years ago by Chris Reeves and it has not happened and I don't know if I can trust that anything is going to change or that it's going to get better," Joss added.

Representation for the owner came in the form of lawyer Mark Hazlebaker who asked for the council to grant a short term license. "I would request that if you are not inclined to grant a one year license and I could understand that you would not be that you give the park a license for a shorter period of time, give us a chance to eliminate the remaining items that are on this inspection report", said Hazlebaker.

The next steps won't be know until later this month when a judge makes a ruling in an ongoing lawsuit involving the city and the owner of the park.