Saudi racehorse owner Prince Khalid dies at 83

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — Khalid bin Abdullah, the Saudi prince who owned the Juddmonte Farms horse-racing operation which bred superstar thoroughbreds like Frankel and Dancing Brave, has died. He was 83. The prince’s death has been announced by the Juddmonte group. The organization did not give a cause of death. It said he died “peacefully.” Prince Khalid was a passionate supporter of horse racing as a young man and founded Juddmonte in 1980. He oversaw the breeding of more than 440 winners that included 102 at top-tier Grade One level worldwide. His horses carried his green, pink and white silks.