Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are seeking to free 22 Chinese workers trapped underground for more than two days following an explosion at a partially built gold mine. State media said Tuesday that 300 rescuers were seeking to clear obstructions to reach the workers, whose condition remains unknown. The mine in the eastern province of Shandong was under construction at the time of the explosion, the cause of which has not been announced. China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Accidents still occur relatively frequently, including two in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing last year that killed 39 miners.