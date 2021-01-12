Rams rookie RB Akers heating up on way to chilly Green Bay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Akers doesn’t have much experience playing football in ice-cold temperatures like he’s about to encounter in Green Bay with the Los Angeles Rams. The rookie running back has plenty of reasons to be confident heading to the frozen tundra, particularly after what’s happened during the second half of his debut NFL season. After his breakout 171-yard game against New England last month, a high ankle sprain sidelined him for only one week. And in his first NFL playoff game last weekend, Akers racked up 176 total yards against Seattle in the Rams’ 30-20 victory.