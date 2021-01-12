Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy’s funeral denies sex abuse

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who delivered the homily at U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy’s funeral in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child sexual abuse. The Cape Cod Times reports that the Rev. Mark Hession was released on $2,500 bail after his arraignment Monday in Barnstable on two counts of rape, indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, and witness intimidation. His passport was confiscated and he was ordered to stay away from the accuser. One of Hession’s attorneys declined to comment. The Diocese of Fall River says it is cooperating with law enforcement.