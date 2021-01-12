Packers sign OT Veldheer, who played with Colts last week

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is back with the Green Bay Packers. The move gives the 33-year-old veteran an opportunity to compete in playoff games for different teams on back-to-back weekends. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Veldheer was with the team and would be practicing later that day. The Packers are preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. Veldheer was the Indianapolis Colts’ starting left tackle for their 27-24 AFC first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.