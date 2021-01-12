Officials capture 1 of 6 inmates who escaped California jail

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested one of six inmates who used a homemade rope to escape from a central California jail over the weekend. Some of those still on the loose have been charged with murder or attempted murder. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang was captured Tuesday west of Fresno. No other information was provided. Authorities say the fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday that the six inmates were missing. Officials say the inmates used a rope to scale down the side of the jail.