Official: Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa. The senior science adviser for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Associated Press in an interview that the African Union’s current chair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to announce the news on Wednesday. The Africa CDC official says the 300 million doses are being secured independently of the global COVAX effort aimed at distributing COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries. African officials have scrambled on multiple fronts to secure vaccines in the face of “massive global demand” from richer countries.