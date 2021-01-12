Missing cat turns up 3 years after California disaster

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A pet cat believed killed along with her owner in the Montecito debris flow disaster has been found three years later. The Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Santa Barbara County says the calico named Patches was brought in last month and a microchip scan revealed her identity. Patches had been missing since Jan. 9, 2018, when a rainstorm on the burn scar of the Thomas Fire sent a debris-laden torrent crashing down through hillside neighborhoods of Montecito. Twenty-three people were killed, including cat owner Josie Gower. The ASAP shelter says Patches was reunited with Gower’s partner, Norm Borgatello, on New Year’s Eve.