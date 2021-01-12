Migrants in Bosnia camp health checked after days in cold

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Aid workers say migrants staying at a camp in northwestern Bosnia have complained of respiratory and skin infections after spending days in makeshift tents and containers amid freezing weather and snowstorms. Most of the hundreds of migrants at the Lipa facility near Bosnia’s border with Croatia on Monday have been accommodated in heated military tents following days of uncertainty after a fire gutted most of the camp on Dec. 23. Doctors on Monday were screening migrants’ health at the camp and handing out medicines. Bosnia has faced criticism over Lipa, which has lacked basic facilities.