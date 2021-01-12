Interpol issues notices over Lebanon’s massive port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Interpol has issued a wanted notice for two Russians and a Portuguese man over explosive material that had been shipped to Beirut and stored at the city’s port for six years until it exploded in August. The explosion killed 200 people, injured thousands and caused wide destruction in Beirut. The state-run National News Agency reported on Tuesday that the Interpol-issued Red Notices were for the owner and captain of the Rhosus, the ship that carried the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to Lebanon in 2013, as well as a Portuguese nitrate trader who visited the port’s warehouse in Beirut in 2014 where the material was stored.