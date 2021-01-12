Indonesia starts emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use. The world’s fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers and other other high-risk groups in the coming months. Health officials are still working to secure access to enough doses to protect around 67% of the population. Authorities have conceded the effort might be marred by infrastructure issues like keeping the vaccines in cold temperatures throughout their time in storage.