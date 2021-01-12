House returns after Capitol siege to try to push Trump out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment ahead, the House will first try Tuesday to push the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove President Donald Trump from office. Democrats are set to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. They say he is a danger to democracy after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Impeachment proceedings are set for Wednesday. Pence has shown no inclination to invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment. President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that those who “engaged in sedition” must be held accountable. Trump is to face a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the riot.