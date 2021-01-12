High levels of cancer-causing gas found in most Marathon County homes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Radon is a radioactive gas produced by decaying radium in the ground. It's also the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

"We have a lot of granite in the bedrock, granite contains uranium, which breaks down and forms radon, and as a gas, it comes up into the home," explained Environmental Health Sanitarian, Sara Brown.

One in ten Wisconsin homes has high levels of radon. In Marathon County, that statistic jumps to two in three homes, according to the health department.

Testing is the first step in protecting yourself from the impact of radon. You can order a test through this portal on the Marathon County Website.