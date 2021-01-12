Flint water crisis: Rooted in neglect, fallout continues

The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water crisis. It’s the latest twist in a scandal that began in 2014 when the source of the impoverished city’s water supply was switched to save money. It made Flint a symbol of the nation’s decaying drinking water infrastructure. The majority Black city’s water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15. It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.