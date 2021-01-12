EXPLAINER: Who’s been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

Prosecutors have brought dozens of cases after the deadly attack at the U.S Capitol and more charges are expected in the coming days as investigators identify more members of the pro-Trump mob. Authorities are collecting tips from the public, interviewing witnesses and going through photos and videos to collect evidence against the attackers who overran the Capitol to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. And those who’ve been charged so far could lead investigators to others who joined in the violent siege on Capitol Hill.