Wisconsin state superintendent candidate remains on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent whose candidacy was challenged because she used the title “Dr.” in front of her name on nomination papers will remain on the ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Tuesday on a challenge that would have kept her off. Since there wasn’t a majority to remove her, she will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot. Another candidate for state superintendent, former Brown Deer Schools Superintendent Deborah Kerr, filed the challenge. The post is open after Superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor chose not to seek reelection. The general election is April 6.