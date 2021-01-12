Dutch see new coronavirus infections fall, credit lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute says the number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has fallen for the second week in a row. It called the decrease announced Tuesday “the first effect” of a nationwide lockdown that began in mid-December. The announcement came hours before Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to extend the lockdown in an attempt to further slow the spread of the virus. The public health institute says confirmed COVID-19 infections over the last week fell 12% to 49,398. Hospital admissions for people with the coronavirus fell 18% and new COVID-19 patients in intensive care units declined 12%.