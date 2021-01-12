D.C.E. beats West in a thriller 69-66, along with other local prep scores

D.C.E. beats West in a thriller 69-66, along with other local prep scoresUpdated
These are the scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- D.C. Everest 69 Wausau West 66
- Phillips 71 Chequamegon 58
- Iola-Scandinavia 58 Amherst 32
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78 Columbus Catholic 64
- Northland Pines 79 Antigo 55
- Mosinee 64 Lakeland 50
- Merrill 57 Marshfield 55
- Pacelli 63 Wild Rose 45
- Stratford 55 Assumption 32
- Auburndale 71 Newman 53
- Edgar 60 Marathon 51
- Prentice 63 Athens 56
- Rib Lake 66 Abbotsford 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64 Nekoosa 24
- Almond-Bancroft 54 Marion 9
- Colby 75 Marathon 63
- Merrill 70 Marshfield 57
- Rhinelander 41 Medford 38
- Port Edwards 42 Pittsville 38
- Amherst 56 Shiocton 33
- Mosinee 54 Lakeland 38
BOYS HOCKEY
- Ashland 6 WSFLG 0
- Brookfield 4 SPASH 0
- Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville 10 Tomahawk 4
- Lakeland 6 Medford 1
- Wisconsin Rapids 3 Oshkosh 2
- Superior 3 Wausau West 2
- D.C. Everest 3 Northland Pines 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Central Wisconsin 3 Black River Falls 2
- Hayward 9 Northern Edge 1