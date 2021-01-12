Skip to Content

D.C.E. beats West in a thriller 69-66, along with other local prep scores

These are the scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • D.C. Everest 69 Wausau West 66
  • Phillips 71 Chequamegon 58
  • Iola-Scandinavia 58 Amherst 32
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78 Columbus Catholic 64
  • Northland Pines 79 Antigo 55
  • Mosinee 64 Lakeland 50
  • Merrill 57 Marshfield 55
  • Pacelli 63 Wild Rose 45
  • Stratford 55 Assumption 32
  • Auburndale 71 Newman 53
  • Edgar 60 Marathon 51
  • Prentice 63 Athens 56
  • Rib Lake 66 Abbotsford 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64 Nekoosa 24
  • Almond-Bancroft 54 Marion 9
  • Colby 75 Marathon 63
  • Merrill 70 Marshfield 57
  • Rhinelander 41 Medford 38
  • Port Edwards 42 Pittsville 38
  • Amherst 56 Shiocton 33
  • Mosinee 54 Lakeland 38

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Ashland 6 WSFLG 0
  • Brookfield 4 SPASH 0
  • Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville 10 Tomahawk 4
  • Lakeland 6 Medford 1
  • Wisconsin Rapids 3 Oshkosh 2
  • Superior 3 Wausau West 2
  • D.C. Everest 3 Northland Pines 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • Central Wisconsin 3 Black River Falls 2
  • Hayward 9 Northern Edge 1

