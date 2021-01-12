Cyprus, UAE sign first military cooperation agreement

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have signed their first military cooperation agreement as the eastern Mediterranean island nation seeks to bolster relations with nearby countries in the Middle East. Cyprus already had military agreements with Egypt, Israel and Jordan. Cypriot armed forces hold drills with the forces of those countries. Cyprus’ Defense Ministry said in a statement that the agreement with the UAE signed on Tuesday foresees the holding of joint military maneuvers, training programs and consultations on expanding operational cooperation. The defense minister said large-scale sea and air military exercise held off Egypt in November demonstrated the prospects for expanding military cooperation between the UAE and Cyprus.