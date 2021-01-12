‘Claire’s Critter Closet’ honors 10-year-old who passed from brain cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Claire Hornby, a 10-year-old Central Wisconsin girl, is known for always being full of life.

Claire is remembered for a lot, but most for her inspiring faith while she battled a terminal illness, her love for people, and especially her love for animals.

Unfortunately Claire passed away in September of 2020 after losing her fight with a rare of brain tumor.

Claire Hornby pictured during a visit to News 9's studio in December of 2019.

In an effort to honor her legacy and give back to the community simultaneously, First United Methodist Church in Wausau made "Claire's Critter Closet."

It means to highlight Claire's love for animals as a way to help dog and cat owners in need.

Items like dog and cat food, treats, cat litter, and other pet essentials for those two specific animals can be brought to the closet, which is located inside of the church.

First United Methodist Church Pastor Rebecca Voss said Claire was able to hear the concept of the closet before she passed, and loved the idea.

Since Claire is no longer here, it's simply serves as a way to commemorate her.

"We hope that this ministry will last a long time into the future," Pastor Voss said. "This could go on for decades, and we always hope of course that people won't need this, but the reality is that there's always going to be hard times."

Pastor Voss also added that this will help those who have found themselves out of work during the course of the pandemic, who are then faced with choices of either surrendering a pet or sacrificing their own nutrition to provide for it.

The closet officially opens on Tuesday the 12th at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Until further notice, the dates and times will be the second Tuesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To donate you can email rebecca@fumcwausau.org or call the church office at 715-842-2201.