California toxics agency may take aim at zinc in tires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is considering whether to ask tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral may harm aquatic wildlfie when it is washed into rivers and lakes. The state Department of Toxic Substances Control said Tuesday it will begin the long process of deciding whether to put zinc-bearing tires on a list of consumer product safety priorities. Zinc is used in making tires stronger. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association says no safer substitute has been found. The association also say tires account for less than 10% of the zinc in the environment.