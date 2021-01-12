Aspirus Health acquires Ascension care sites in North Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Aspirus Health and Ascension have signed an agreement transferring several assets from Ascension to Aspirus ownership.

The transfer includes seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services (Spirit Medical Transport) in North Central Wisconsin, according to a press release. The hospitals included in the transition are:

Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff

Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley

Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander

St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

“Aspirus is committed to creating thriving, healthy rural communities,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health. “We are looking forward to welcoming these new team members into the Aspirus family and to expanding access to local primary care and specialty services to create a more seamless health care experience for thousands of rural Wisconsin residents.”

Ascension has 23 hospitals in total in Wisconsin, and employees nearly 20,000 across all properties in the state.

Prior to the transition, Aspirus Health has six hospitals in Wisconsin, mostly serving the North Central region. The non-profit health system employs nearly 9,000 between hospitals and facilities located in Upper Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Ascension Wisconsin remains committed to putting our communities first, which means being responsive to the changing needs of those we serve,” Bernie Sherry, senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin, said. “We look forward to finalizing this transition with Aspirus as a way of honoring that commitment. We are confident that this transition will enable these facilities and their dedicated caregivers to be in a better position to serve the communities’ health needs going forward.”

The transition is still subject to customary closing conditions.

This is a developing story that will be updated.