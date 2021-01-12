As pandemic worsens, most US states resist restrictions

PHOENIX (AP) — As the U.S. finds itself in the most lethal phase of the coronavirus outbreak yet, governors and local officials in hard-hit parts of the country are showing little willingness to impose any new restrictions on businesses to stop the spread. Both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures. Some have expressed fear of compounding the economic damage inflicted by the crisis. Some see little patience among their constituents for more restrictions 10 months into the crisis. And some seem to be focusing more on the rollout of the vaccines. But vaccinating enough Americans to stop the virus could take well into the second half of 2021, by some estimates.