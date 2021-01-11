Woman hedges apology in tense interview on hotel attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A white woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her cellphone appeared to back off her apology to the youth in a TV interview, suggesting without evidence that maybe he did try to steal her phone after all. Miya Ponsetto said in a CBS interview that aired Monday that “maybe it wasn’t him.” But she wondered how the hotel staff “just miraculously” had her phone. The interview was conducted Thursday, hours before Ponsetto was arrested in California over the Dec. 26 confrontation with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. Ponsetto faces charges in New York including attempted robbery, grand larceny, and two counts of attempted assault.