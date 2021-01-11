With eye on Turkey, Greece to extend western coastal waters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it plans to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles, a move that could impact a tense dispute with neighbor Turkey. Parliament will begin debating draft legislation this week for the extension, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said. Although Greece’s western coastline faces Italy and borders Albania, the expansion is aimed at underscoring the country’s right to implement the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982.