Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The union that represents Columbus police officers says it hasn’t decided yet whether to formally challenge the firing of the officer who shot and killed Andre Hill. Keith Ferrell is president of FOP Capital Lodge 9. He said Monday the union is still gathering information about the case. Ferrell said it’s a tragedy any time someone dies but the responsible thing is to wait on the facts. Ferrell said it’s not uncommon for the union to choose not to fight an officer’s firing. The city terminated Adam Coy a few days after he shot and killed Hill as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cell phone.