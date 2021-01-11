Turkish watchdog probes Facebook, WhatsApp over data sharing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp over the messaging application’s changes to its data-sharing rules. The Competition Board also announced in a statement Monday that it has ordered a suspension of WhatsApp’s new data collection rules in Turkey. The move came after the messaging application said it was updating its terms of service and privacy rules as of Feb. 8, forcing users to agree to sharing more of their data with Facebook _ which owns WhatsApp. The Competition Board said its investigation would focus on whether Facebook and WhatsApp were in violation of Article 6 of Turkey’s competition laws which bar companies from “abusing their dominant positions.”