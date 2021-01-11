Thousands in Nepal demand return of centuries-old monarchy

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Riot police in Nepal have clashed with thousands of protesters demanding a return of the monarchy that was abolished more than a decade ago and the reinstatement of a Hindu state. Police blocked the main road to the prime minister’s office, using batons to beat the protesters, who responded by throwing rocks and sticks. There were no reports of serious injuries. It was the latest in a series of protests against the government by a variety of groups, including a governing party faction. Nepal’s centuries-old monarchy was abolished in 2008 by parliament and replaced by a republic with the president as head of state.