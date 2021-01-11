Still fairly cloudy to begin the week

More of the same in the weather for today. There will finally be some changes as we head through the week, but no wicked Winter weather is in sight, just a bit of snow and somewhat cooler temps.

Today: Mostly cloudy and quiet

High: 28 Wind: SW around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 21 Wind: West around 5

Tuesday: Cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun possible in the afternoon.

High: 30 Wind: West-Southwest 5-15

Plenty of clouds will be in the sky once again for today and the weather will be fairly similar to the last week or so. Highs should reach the upper 20s and winds will turn to the southwest at around 10 mph. Clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow morning as well, then there is a chance of some sun breaking out during the afternoon. Temps will be just a little warmer, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday could turn out to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 30s. If the sun breaks out a little again, some locations could reach the upper 30s.

A significant low pressure system will move in from the west on Thursday and it will likely roam around the Great lakes region of the country through Saturday. This means the chance of snow will go up to around 50% for our area on Thursday and Friday and a small chance of snow showers could linger into Saturday. There will likely be some accumulation during this time frame but nothing too heavy. As it looks now, there could be an inch or two on both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will also go down gradually during this time frame. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s on Thursday, then only reach the upper 20s on Friday, and the low 20s over the weekend. It will be colder with more wind by the weekend, but still nothing terrible for this time of year.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 2008 - Iraqis in Baghdad woke up to the novelty of falling snowflakes as the city experienced its first snowfall in about 100 years. (NCDC)