Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards’ lives, vaccine rollout

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralyzed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination against the coronavirus. With a sharp drop in temperatures and frost freezing much of the snow, authorities are calling on people to avoid all but essential trips out of their homes. Nearly 700 roads remain affected throughout Spain. Madrid has been especially affected, with much of the city’s main services and schools closed. A new batch of vaccine doses that Spain was expecting to receive at the Madrid airport had to be diverted to the northern city of Vitoria.