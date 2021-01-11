Pompeo off to Europe on final trip as secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his final trip abroad as America’s top diplomat this week. With just a week before president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, the department says Pompeo will visit Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. While there, Pompeo plans to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the Belgian foreign minister. He will then return to Washington, capping foreign travel for his two-and-a-half years as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state. Pompeo began the Trump administration as the head of the CIA but took the secretary of state job when the president fired Rex Tillerson in spring 2018.