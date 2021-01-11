Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say three people have died in a crash following a police chase in central Iowa that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say the crash happened early Monday, after officers attempted to stop a stolen car suspected in an earlier theft case in nearby Urbandale. Police say the car refused to stop, sped away and launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks — flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank. Police found five young males, several of who were ejected from the car. Police say three died from their injuries and two were taken to hospitals.