Pakistan military: Fence bordering Afghanistan nearly done

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has nearly completed a fence along the border with Afghanistan, which Islamabad says is necessary to prevent militant attacks from both sides. Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces, says more than 83% of the fence along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border with Afghanistan — known as the Durand Line — has been completed. He told a televised news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi that the remaining work at the country’s western border is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.