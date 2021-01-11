Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

7:58 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 67, Argyle 49

Berlin 61, Wautoma 57

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Mishicot 25

Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39

Drummond 41, Mercer 23

Elcho 74, White Lake 30

Holmen 62, Mauston 40

Hurley 54, Solon Springs 42

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Shiocton 62

Johnson Creek 77, Montello 56

Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78

Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40

Lake Holcombe 70, Boyceville 45

Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51

Medford Area 62, Mosinee 51

Milton 83, Turner 52

Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62

Northwestern 97, Kenosha Christian Life 51

Ozaukee 48, Random Lake 44

Poynette 64, Baraboo 40

Regis 58, Mondovi 45

Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47

River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45

Seymour 58, New London 50

South Shore 51, Chequamegon 48

St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51

Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53

Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49

Wild Rose 75, Tri-County 8

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

De Pere 78, Sheboygan South 31

Deerfield 46, Johnson Creek 34

Janesville Craig 66, Milton 37

Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48

Lancaster 60, Argyle 56

Mercer 40, Chequamegon 23

Onalaska 57, Sparta 56

Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30

Two Rivers 62, Chilton 15

