Mexican president mulls ending independent watchdog agencies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long criticized independent regulatory, watchdog and transparency agencies, and now he is considering eliminating them entirely. López Obrador calls the bodies wasteful and unnecessary, and says the money saved could be spent on health care. But López Obrador is also resentful of outside oversight, whether by government commissions or non-governmental organization. Aa a president who considers himself on a crusade to morally reform Mexico, he also resents anyone who claims more moral authority than him. But at least one of the agencies plays a role in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, so it’s not clear whether it could be eliminated.